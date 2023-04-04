Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

The Neighbourhood Centre's Youth Volunteering Program provides an outlet for local youth

By The Neighbourhood Centre
April 5 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of our youth volunteers collaborating on the Tell Your Story competition last year.
Some of our youth volunteers collaborating on the Tell Your Story competition last year.

THE Youth Volunteering Program (YVP) is The Neighbourhood Centre's (TNC) initiative that aims to provide an outlet for hard-working youth to participate and better the community of Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.