THE Youth Volunteering Program (YVP) is The Neighbourhood Centre's (TNC) initiative that aims to provide an outlet for hard-working youth to participate and better the community of Bathurst.
We meet on Fridays at 3.30pm at TNC with the aim to voice youth concerns and create initiatives to address these concerns.
Through the YVP we have created The Youth Collective that meets on the second Friday of each month.
The next meeting will be on Friday, April 14 from 4-5.30pm.
The Youth Collective aims to unite an older youth community, targeting teenagers who tend not to have programs already created to fulfil their wants and needs.
If you are a teenager looking for a new social outlet, come and join us for fun outdoor games and activities. Make some new friends in a fun, relaxed and supervised environment.
The YVP has also been the driving force in The Neighbourhood Centre's youth holiday workshops.
Our upcoming workshops include a Car Maintenance Workshop, to be held on Thursday, April 13 from 11am-1pm, focusing on how to maintain your first car.
The second workshop is Making Pancakes and Fritters, on Thursday, April 20 from 11am-1.30pm, which is part of our series of providing youth with life skills and cooking for themselves.
Both workshops cost $10 and lunch is provided.
If you are interested in any of these activities, please call TNC on 6332 4866 to reserve your place, as spots are limited.
We would love to have you join and contribute to our YVP or one of our many events, whether it be to learn new skills, meet new people socially or to make a difference in the lives of others. We are inclusive and all are welcome.
For more information on the programs The Neighbourhood Centre delivers, and the annual youth workshops, check us out on www.binc.org.au.
