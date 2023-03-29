Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Mandatory testing in hospital for driver following Kelso crash, police still investigating

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated March 30 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE investigations are ongoing following a late night crash in Kelso where police say a BMW slammed into a parked car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.