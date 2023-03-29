Mandatory testing in hospital for driver following Kelso crash, police still investigating

POLICE investigations are ongoing following a late night crash in Kelso where police say a BMW slammed into a parked car.
Emergency crews were called to Boyd Street, near Culnane Place, on Wednesday night following triple-0 calls about the crash.
A woman in her 30s was airlifted to Westmead Hospital with serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said emergency services were called between 9.30pm and 10pm.
He said a white BMW was travelling south on Boyd Street when it hit another car, a white Holden Captiva, which was parked in the street.
He said a woman in her 30s, from Orange, was trapped in the BMW and freed from the wreck by the SES before being taken to Westmead Hospital by air ambulance.
The driver of the BMW, a man, 31, also from Orange, underwent mandatory blood and alcohol testing after being transported to Bathurst Base Hospital.
Police, paramedics, SES, Police Rescue and fire crews were all called to the scene and the Toll Rescue Helicopter landed at nearby Kelso Public School.
Boyd Street, near Culnane Place, was closed for a period following the incident.
Investigations into the incident remain underway.
