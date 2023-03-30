Western Advocate
Men's grand final rematch to open Central West Premier League Hockey season

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 30 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 1:00pm
St Pat's Hannah Kable, who last year made her Jillaroos debut, is an example of the hot talent within the Central West Premier League Hockey competition. Picture by Chris Seabrook
St Pat's Hannah Kable, who last year made her Jillaroos debut, is an example of the hot talent within the Central West Premier League Hockey competition. Picture by Chris Seabrook

IT'S premier by name and when the whistle blows to mark the start of the 2023 season, it will be Premier League Hockey by nature as well.

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

