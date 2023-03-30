IT'S premier by name and when the whistle blows to mark the start of the 2023 season, it will be Premier League Hockey by nature as well.
Though there have been more teams from across the Central West participating in seasons past, the quality of the current players within the league is remarkable.
There are players who have played at state championships, players who have competed at national titles and players who have represented Australia.
A lot of them.
It has new Central West Premier League Hockey president Andrew Kelly excited about what lies ahead.
"It was a strong competition last year and I'm pretty keen to see how strong it is again this year. We've got a number of Central West players who are playing in the Australian Hockey5s, players who have done Country, who will be playing Premier League Hockey after they've done those representative duties," he said.
"Certainly the Central West over represents when it comes to selection in those teams. The level of quality we've got in our hockey players out here is very high and we contribute to the Hockey Australia Country system quite strongly.
"The fact these players chose to play Premier League Hockey means we've got a strong competition and it's something lot of the younger players coming through can aspire to."
This season will again see four men's teams and seven women's sides vying for glory.
The men's competition starts with a blockbuster on April 29 between St Pat's and Lithgow Storm, last season's grand finalists.
That season runs for 12 rounds with the minor premiers to then advance straight to the grand final, which they'll host, with the sides ranked second and third meeting in a qualifier.
The women's season has two additional rounds and uses a semi-final, preliminary final, grand final format.
While it won't be until round three that last year's women's grand finalists Lithgow Panthers and St Pat's square off, there are plenty highlights aside from that rematch.
There's a Bathurst derby in round one between Bathurst City and Souths and a double-header at Orange the following week.
The first all-Orange clash between CYMS and United takes place on May 27, while Lithgow will host this year's Indigenous round on July 8.
"It is very similar to how the draws were aligned last year and part of that is because of Country, a lot of players are representing New South Wales Country so the committee has had to take that into account and adjust accordingly," Kelly said.
"It's a good thing for our players and for our sport that it's not a detriment to their clubs when they go away and represent."
After pulling off the premiership double last season, Kelly expects Lithgow Storm and Lithgow Panthers will again have strong claims.
But he points out that the quality spread across the clubs means upsets can, and will, happen.
"I think as a whole the competition has gotten a bit stronger, you could see it in the women's last year with Souths making the final, teams are more competitive now, there's not such a huge gap between the teams at the top and teams at the bottom," he said.
"In the men that has shown through too, we changed the finals format for the men last year and Parkes only went through on goal difference against Wanderers.
"Then St Pat's could very well have been premiers last year, it's just that Brandon Horner came and stole the show.
"We have some standout players in the competition who are regularly playing at representative level or playing in the Sydney competition, which adds to the strength of the competition as a whole.
"I don't think there will be any runaway teams in terms of being out and out ahead, but I certainly think Lithgow Panthers in the women will be strong again this year and the men will be similar with Lithgow Storm and St Pat's duking it out for the top spot.
"But you never know what the other teams are going to bring as well."
The season starts on April 29 with Bathurst, Lithgow, Parkes and Orange all hosting games that Saturday.
