CAUGHT red handed with a stolen drone has been to a man's downfall, who said he did it because he needed a Christmas gift.
Paul Craig Klok, 38, of Culnane Place, Kelso, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on March 22 of:
Sporting a black and white-themed outfit, Klok went to Bathurst JB Hi-Fi with another man around 9am on December 2, 2022, where they made their way to where a Vega Zero-X - a type of drone, court documents indicate.
Once the other man got into position at the end of the aisle to block CCTV cameras, Klok took the drone and its remote control from its packaging before he put it into a box he had brought with him into the store.
CCTV footage - which was not successfully blocked - showed the men shoved the stolen box in a nearby bin with other parts under the shelf as they made their way to the front counter to ask about spare parts.
The court heard after Klok left the store through the main entrance without making an attempt to pay for the items, a staff member noticed the empty packaging under the shelf and that the drone was missing.
They reported the theft to their manager, who watched CCTV footage and saw Klok and the other man stealing it.
After they were called to the store, police said they went and saw the video footage before they got photos of the box and the serial number of the drone.
Police went to a home in Culnane Place in Kelso about 1.30pm the same day for an unrelated matter when they saw Klok walking by holding a small drone.
Police said they approached Klok, who identified himself and denied the allegation only to later say he stole the drone because he needed a Christmas present.
Once the drone and its controller was seized, police searched Klok and found two small orange capsules wrapped in duct tape.
Inside were a number of clear resealable bags with a white crystal substance and cannabis leaf, along with a foil roll of cannabis.
Klok admitted the drugs - 1.95 grams of cannabis leaf and 0.37 grams of methamphetamine - were his.
On a separate occasion, Klok went to a home on Bannerman Crescent in Kelso about 11am on March 12, 2023, to speak with the victim.
The court heard he went inside the house to get his stuff and apologise for something when the victim said "you know you're not supposed to be here", so he left.
Later that afternoon, Klok was walking past the victim's home when she yelled out "keep walking".
Klok then went and sat on the steps of the house for a short while before he left.
Police said they went to the home about 9.30pm and spoke with the victim, who said she was afraid and considered calling a friend to have over because she didn't want to be alone.
Two days later, police arrested Klok and took him to Bathurst Police Station where he was charged.
Klok's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Naveed, told the court during sentencing the theft of the drone was "impulsive", despite court documents indicating a plan had been made.
In relation to the drugs, Mr Naveed said his client had been a long-time user of cannabis to treat his epilepsy episodes given he has five to six seizures a day.
"It was a stupid decision," Mr Naveed said of the AVO breach.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she believed Klok had been "strongly" influenced to steal the drone and said it would be wise to choose his friends "more wisely".
Klok was placed on a 15-month community correction order and fined $400.
