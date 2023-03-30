Western Advocate
Paul Craig Klok in Bathurst Local Court for stealing drone from JB Hi-Fi

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated March 30 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
Bathurst Courthouse pictured in September 2022. File picture
CAUGHT red handed with a stolen drone has been to a man's downfall, who said he did it because he needed a Christmas gift.

