THE bushfire danger period has been extended by a month in the Bathurst local government area due to what the RFS considers an increased risk of grass fires across large parts of the state.
It comes during a wet and cool end to March for Bathurst, but with the recent massive bushfire north of Hill End still fresh in people's minds.
RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said the end of March normally marks the end of the bushfire danger period, but high fuel loads and warmer than average temperatures have changed the equation.
The extension applies to 44 local government areas and will run to April 16 for some and April 30 for others.
For Bathurst, Lithgow, Oberon and Mid-Western Regional (including Mudgee and Gulgong), the extension is to April 30.
"In the last month alone, firefighters have worked on more than 850 bush and grass fires burning over 66,000 hectares," Mr Rogers said.
"Fire activity in March accounts for almost 50 per cent of the hectares burnt across the whole fire season.
"Unfortunately, eight homes, 15 outbuildings and hundreds of livestock have been lost across firegrounds, however, hundreds more homes and buildings have been saved due to the actions of firefighters and landholders."
The Tambaroora bushfire north of Hill End accounts for almost 18,000 of those hectares that have been burnt and six of the homes that have been destroyed.
The fire broke out on Sunday, March 5 during an unseasonably hot couple of autumn days in the Bathurst district and took more than two weeks to get fully under control.
Commissioner Rogers said he reminded all landholders and residents "of the need to have a well-prepared property and, importantly, discuss their bushfire survival plan and know what they'll do if threatened by fire".
He said for those in areas where the bushfire danger period has been extended, fire permits will still be required and "you must notify neighbours and local fire authorities 24 hours before lighting up".
He said it was vital for those conducting a burn on their property to make sure it is safe to do so and to "make sure that you comply with the rules, even if you have conducted burns on your property for years".
"Don't be the fire risk to your community, know your obligations if conducting burns and know the costs if you do the wrong thing, but most importantly, if a fire does get out of hand, make sure you report it immediately to triple-0," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Rogers also acknowledged the more than 5000 RFS members deployed to support the NSW SES and local brigades with storm and flood operations over the season.
"Thank you to every one of our members for their ongoing commitment to prepare and protect communities across NSW," he said.
"As the threat of bush and grass fires lingers, I am encouraged by their willingness to do what they can, time and time again, and the residents of NSW are better for it.
"Our volunteers could also not do what they do without the support and encouragement of families, friends, colleagues and employers and so I thank them as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.