Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bushfire danger period extended to end of April for Bathurst

Updated March 30 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scenes from the recent bushfire north of Hill End. Pictures from Winmalee RFS and Cudgegong District RFS/DC Grant Paisley, Daniel Clarke
Scenes from the recent bushfire north of Hill End. Pictures from Winmalee RFS and Cudgegong District RFS/DC Grant Paisley, Daniel Clarke

THE bushfire danger period has been extended by a month in the Bathurst local government area due to what the RFS considers an increased risk of grass fires across large parts of the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.