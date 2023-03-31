Western Advocate
Court

Ethan Tyler Berry in Bathurst Local Court for driving with drugs

By Court Reporter
Updated March 31 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:30pm
Magistrate's 'watchful eye' on 22-year-old should he dare to drive with drugs again
A MAGISTRATE has promised to keep a "watchful eye" on an offender, who delayed his court proceedings by four months to participate in a court-based drug treatment program.

