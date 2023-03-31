Magistrate's 'watchful eye' on 22-year-old should he dare to drive with drugs again

A MAGISTRATE has promised to keep a "watchful eye" on an offender, who delayed his court proceedings by four months to participate in a court-based drug treatment program.
Ethan Tyler Berry, 22, of Hollis Road, Perthville, was placed on a conditional release order for 12 months after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 22 to two counts of driving with drugs in his system.
According to court documents, Berry was stopped behind the wheel of a Suzuki Baleno sedan on Havannah Street about 12.30pm on February 7, 2022, for random testing by police.
Berry was subject to an oral drug fluid test, which came back positive to cannabis.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where court papers said he gave a second positive reading for the drug.
The court heard the remainder of Berry's sample was sent for forensic analysis in Lidcombe, which later confirmed the presence of cannabis in his fluid.
"I haven't consumed it [drugs]. I'm around people who smoke it but I don't," Berry told police.
On a separate occasion, Berry was stopped in a black Audi by police on the Mitchell Highway at 6.05pm on April 28, 2022, for random testing, court papers reveal.
He was subject to drug testing, which found he had cannabis and cocaine in his system.
Berry was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where a second test gave a positive reading for cocaine.
The court was told the presence of cannabis and cocaine in Berry's system was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Berry's solicitor, Shane Cunningham, told the court his client had completed the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment (MERIT) Program, which had been of great benefit.
In reply, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Berry's completion of the program was a "big persuader" in the outcome for these charges, and said he had "done well so far".
