Matthews sisters come together for crucial early season NBL1 battle

ANY chance to take on your sibling at a high level sporting competition is a rare and exciting opportunity on its own, but it's extra intense when a win will give your team a much needed early-season boost.
Emily Matthews' Penrith Panthers and Sara Matthews' Central Coast Crusaders come together at Terrigal this Sunday chasing bragging rights in their NBL1 East round four clash.
The eight-placed Crusaders and ninth-placed Panthers have had mixed starts to their campaigns but they can put some spark into the season with victory at the Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium.
It won't be the first time that the pair have faced one another at this level.
The faced off when Emily played for the Sydney Comets and Sara was on the Penrith roster back when the competition was under the Waratah League moniker.
They had a season together in 2020 at the Crusaders before Emily took a break from the game after finishing her degree.
Emily said she's looking forward to another matchup with her younger sister.
"This time around I'm feeling pretty chilled out. I'm sure when it comes to game day it might be more nerve racking, but I think it's going to be more nerve racking for mum and dad, to be quite honest," she laughed.
After time away from the game Emily has made a solid start to the season.
She picked up 12 points and three assists to help Penrith claim an 83-74 win over the Illawarra Hawks, which remains the team's sole victory from three games so far.
"The season's been quite good. It's been tough and physical. The refs are letting a bit more go this time, so it's more of a physical game, which isn't too bad," she said.
"We're still working on coming together as a team, and I feel that with every game we're gelling that little bit more and more.
"I'm slowing getting back into things. I think getting my fitness up was the hardest part but I'm getting more and more confident with each game."
Matthews said there are several players in the Penrith side, like herself, who are coming back to this level after time away.
As the group continues to come together Matthews said the team's pleased with the way they're progressing.
"Quite a lot of our team have come back from years and years off. Our captain Frannie [Frances Spadina] had 16 years off and she's back now. We're finding our feet and getting used to it again," she said.
"We knew it would be tough straight out of the gate but we did really well to get within seven points of the Centre Of Excellence team [last round] who train twice a day and we train once a week."
Panthers' Tahlia Tupaea had a monster game against CoE with 45 points, six boards, four assists and four steals.
Meanwhile, Sara Matthews has been stuffing the stat sheet for Crusaders over their four games.
She almost opened the season with a triple double when she scored 26 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals in just 27 minutes of action during Central Coast's crushing 99-45 win over the Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Spiders.
In a nine point loss to Manly Matthews put on another all-round clinic with 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals.
Her season averages are 21 points per game, 10 rebounds and five assists.
