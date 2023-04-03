A MOTORBIKE, a balcony and a lost temper are the factors that instigated a fight for an elderly man.
Garry Raymond Hall - also known as Raymond Haugh - 79, of William Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 22 to a charge of common assault.
According to police documents tendered for sentence, Hall was at a home on William Street when the victim came home from a motorbike ride about 10pm on March 17, 2023.
The victim parked his motorbike on the balcony of the apartment before he went inside and was yelled at by Hall.
"Why are you so angry?" the victim asked.
Hall stood from his chair and pushed the victim backwards before he he tried to headbutt the victim, but was unsuccessful.
The court heard a witness got in between the two moments before the victim went to his bedroom and the police were called.
Police arrived a short time later and got details from the victim and the witness, who met officers outside of the home.
Hall was sitting on the couch when police walked inside and asked about the assault.
He said he was annoyed about the victim parking his bike on the balcony.
Hall was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he declined to be interviewed about the incident.
During sentencing, a self-represented Hall explained to the court the victim's motorbike had been moved inside after it had been stolen but it wasn't until he began to allegedly ride it on the balcony that Hall lost his temper.
"I'm very sorry about all of this," he said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis placed Hall on a conditional release order for 12 months without conviction.
