Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Jack Holman Menswear celebrates 25 years in business in Bathurst

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated April 8 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHETHER it's fitting sporting teams with their attire while on tour, or helping with a last minute suit for your sister's wedding, Jack Holman has been there for all occasions over the last 25 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.