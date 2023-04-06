Man busted with meth at well known drug location

A COWRA man caught in the possession of methamphetamine has been convicted and fined.
Ron Steven Wallace, 31, of Black Street, Cowra, did not appear at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, March 29, where Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis dealt with him in his absence.
Wallace was charged with one count of possess prohibited drug.
In police documents before the court, it was alleged Wallace was observed by police at a well known drug location in Bathurst at about 11.45pm on February 14, 2023.
Wallace, who had in his possession a green bag, informed police that he was on parole for an unrelated offence but couldn't give a reason why he was at the location.
When police asked Wallace if there was anything in the bag, Wallace said: "Just a pipe."
Police facts stated that police conducted a search of the bag, locating a small clear bag containing white crystals.
Police cautioned Wallace and asked: "What's this white crystal I found in your bag?"
"I'd say it's ice," the accused responded.
Wallace made full admissions in relation to having knowledge and possession of the drugs.
At the Bathurst Police Station, police weighed the drug, coming in a 0.36 grams.
Wallace was handed a monetary fine of $800.
