THE size of MP Paul Toole's win in the Bathurst electorate is increasing as the count continues.
Mr Toole had received 53.1 per cent of the first preference votes as of 9.30pm on Saturday and his closest rival, Labor's Cameron Shaw, had received 16.8pc.
As of 4pm on Monday, with more than 27,000 formal votes counted, Mr Toole had received 15,273 first preference votes (taking him to 55.86pc) and Mr Shaw 4553 votes (16.65pc).
According to the latest figures on Friday morning, Mr Toole had moved to 57.75pc of the first preference votes (26,985 votes) and Mr Shaw had 16.19pc (7563 votes) with 78 per cent of the vote counted.
The NSW Electoral Commission figures show Mr Toole dominating rural booths at Barry Hall (87 votes for the Nationals to Labor's 12), Black Springs Public (95 votes for the Nationals to Labor's 22), Capertee Hall (58 votes to the Nationals to Labor's 6) and Yetholme Hall (117 votes to the Nationals to Labor's 22).
Among the main Bathurst booths, Mr Toole has 861 votes to Mr Shaw's 265 at Kelso Public; Mr Toole has 795 votes to Mr Shaw's 202 at Eglinton Public; and Mr Toole has 867 votes to Mr Shaw's 276 at the Catholic Centre.
The difference is less stark, though, in Lithgow and district, where former Lithgow City councillor Gerard Martin held the seat of Bathurst for Labor for more than a decade.
Mr Toole has 363 votes and Mr Shaw 205 at the Lithgow Public booth and Mr Toole has 208 votes and Mr Shaw 104 at the Hartley Old Public School booth.
At the Cooerwull Public booth in Lithgow's west, Mr Toole has 579 votes and Mr Shaw 257 votes.
The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting a 5.83 per cent swing to the Nationals in the Bathurst electorate based on the count so far.
It is far less than the 16.6 per cent swing to the Nationals in the Dubbo seat, but more than the swing to the Nationals in Coffs Harbour and Cootamundra.
Mr Toole declared victory on Saturday night and will now be in opposition for the first time in his state election career after the NSW Coalition's loss to Labor.
