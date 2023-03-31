Western Advocate
Nsw Election

Bathurst MP Paul Toole has moved to 57.75 per cent of the first preference votes in updated counting

Updated March 31 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
MP Paul Toole at the Kelso Public School booth on polling day. Picture by Phil Blatch.
THE size of MP Paul Toole's win in the Bathurst electorate is increasing as the count continues.

