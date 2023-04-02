Western Advocate
Court

Kyle Stephen Ritzrow, 24, of Kelso, convicted for possess prohibited drug

By Court Reporter
Updated April 2 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 11:00am
Sniffer dogs bust man with cocaine at Bathurst pub
Sniffer dogs bust man with cocaine at Bathurst pub

A man has been convicted after he was caught with an illegal substance at a Bathurst pub.

