Sniffer dogs bust man with cocaine at Bathurst pub

A man has been convicted after he was caught with an illegal substance at a Bathurst pub.
Kyle Stephen Ritzrow, 24, of Kelso, made no appearance before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, March 29, to answer a charge of possess prohibited drug.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis dealt with him in his absence, convicting Ritzrow.
In police documents presented to the court, police attended the Oxford Hotel in Bathurst at around 11.30pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
With police was a drug detection dog, who indicated and moved towards two males who were heading towards the male toilet door.
Both males, with one being Ritzrow, were escorted by police outside the Oxford Hotel and into Piper Street.
According to police documents, the accused was asked if he had any prohibited drugs in his possession, to which he pulled a small resealable plastic bag from his pocket and threw it on the ground in front of him.
Police observed that the resealable bag contained a white powder.
Police said they searched Ritzrow further but found no more illegal items.
The accused kept saying: "You should be going after drug suppliers, but I know you are just doing your job."
Police said they asked Ritzrow what the white powder was, but the accused didn't answer.
The bag with the white powder was seized, which police later confirmed it contained 0.77 grams of cocaine.
Ritzrow was handed a monetary fine of $800.
