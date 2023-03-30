THREE bronze medals, nine personal bests and endless reasons to feel positive about the future of swimming in Bathurst.
Bathurst Swim Club's team of Charlie Evans, Natalie Groves, Lyndall and Charlie Peychers and Brooklyn Whalan went up against the top under 13s talent from across New South Wales during the weekend's Junior State Age Championships at Sydney Olympic Park.
Evans set a three second personal best in the 200m 13s boys breaststroke to take the bronze in a time of 2:47.66, and was just short of a runner-up result after a great fight for the silver.
With a time of 2:48.61 Whalan smashed her PB by seven seconds in the 200m 12s girls butterfly and finished third.
Whalan turned for home in fourth place but powered home over the last leg to win the bronze.
Lyndall Peychers have a Junior State Age debut to remember as she won the bronze in the 100m 10s girls backstroke in 1:21.83.
Charlie Peychers and Groves each came close to bettering their personal bests over a busy two days of action.
Lyndall Peychers added a pair of eighth placings (50m backstroke, 100m freestyle) to her bronze medal efforts.
Evans also set a personal best when finishing seventh in the 100m breastroke final.
Bathurst Swim Club head coach Emilie Miller said the club's small side made a big impact.
"We only had a small team, with our five representatives, but they did a great job. We had three medals and a number of top 10 finishers as well, and finalists ribbons and PBs as well," she said.
"It's a tricky time of year to race. Kids have so much on with their external swimming and school swimming, so they're under a heavy load, but they all handled it really well.
"Quite a number of those finishes were quite unexpected. There some big PBs too, not just by half a second but big ones."
While the Bathurst team's six top senior swimmers still have their national championships to look forward to in a few weeks' time the junior squad now wrap up their summer commitments.
"Under 13s are done for summer now so they'll go back into a strength bloc now to prepare for winter racing," Miller said.
"There's a bit of downtime for them now and they'll freshen up to get ready to attack winter."
Bathurst Academy's Chase Robrahn didn't leave SOPAC empty handed either as he picked up a big personal best in the boys 13s 50m butterfly.
