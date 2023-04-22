IN THE height of COVID, then 21-year-old Maddison Brown made the decision to move away from home for the first time, to a country across the world, for her first full-time job, in a high-stress healthcare field.
Ms Brown made the move to Leicester in England to begin her career as a paramedic.
"I don't really know if I knew what I was getting myself into," Ms Brown said.
But two years later, it's a decision that she has absolutely zero regrets about.
In the years that she has lived and worked overseas, Ms Brown has experienced what most people can only dream of in a single lifetime.
She has travelled to eight countries, and made countless memories both on and off the job.
"I've been to Scotland ... I've been to Croatia, Budapest in Hungary, a lot of places in Italy, Spain, I've done Paris in France, and Amsterdam in the Netherlands. It's been amazing, it's so cool," she said.
Though the memories she has made during her downtime are things that she said she will always cherish, some of her more potent experiences have been during stressful work calls.
Ms Brown has successfully navigated a man whose heart stopped, a woman with a fractured skull and severed artery, and several welfare checks.
But, one of the more sensitive call-outs Ms Brown has faced was that of a 30-year-old man who went into cardiac arrest on a busy street.
"We had to work on him and then stop on him and his family were there and it was very emotional," she said.
"We had to watch the family say goodbye to this person and he had young kids and everyone was crying, and it was very emotionally taxing.
"Seeing someone mourn for someone like that, right in front of you as it's unfolding, is really heavy, and really sad."
Despite attending some high-paced jobs, Ms Brown said that the jobs she finds the most rewarding are the ones where she can provide comfort to her patients.
"Helping calm someone down, or just letting them talk to you, and getting out what they need to get out," she said.
"And then seeing that you've had a positive impact on them and that you're leaving them better than how they were when you got to them, they're the most rewarding jobs," she said.
Though making the move overseas was something that was extremely emotional for Ms Brown and her family, she knows it was the right decision as NSW Ambulance was suffering staffing issues at the time.
"When I got the offer for England, I was on the waiting list for NSW, and was essentially at the highest point you can be on the waiting list, before a job offer," she said.
"But, you don't know where you sit on that list, you don't know how many people sit on that list, you don't know how many intakes they're going to have that year, so there's still no guarantee that you're going to get a job."
This made the choice easier for Ms Brown, and the decision to make the move ultimately boiled down to the lack of employment guarantee in NSW, and also the context of her life at the time.
Ms Brown was 21 when she began her career as a paramedic in the UK, and had no significant roots tying her down to Bathurst.
"I figured there had never been an easier time to do it," she said.
"I couldn't give up an opportunity to live on the other side of the world and travel and do the job that I studied three years to do."
And it's a decision that she said she would recommend to absolutely anyone.
"I would recommend travelling to anyone, and I would recommend stepping out of your comfort zone and taking a big leap and doing something that's scary because the pay off is incredible," she said.
Though Ms Brown has been enjoying her time back in Bathurst and catching up with friends and family, she said she has no immediate plans to move back once she has completed her contracted time overseas.
She said she is looking forward to seeing where the world takes her next.
