A TRUCK driver has been slapped with over $70,000 in fines, after he failed 18 times to take legally-required rest breaks.
Najah Abdulhussein Jabbar Al-luhaibi, 47, of Crown Street, Fairfield East, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 22 to:
According to court documents, Al-luhaibi was driving a truck east along the Mitchell Highway in Vittoria about 2.30pm on January 3, 2023, carrying a number of cars.
A short time later, Al-luhaibi was stopped by police and asked if he measured how high his load was - which was three vehicles high at the back and two at the front - and he said he did by using an app on his phone that gave an estimate of 4.1m.
After he was asked for his licence and work diary, Al-luhaibi was taken to the Heavy Vehicle Inspection Station at Bathurst where his vehicle was found to be stacked at 4.895m at the highest point - 0.535m over the legal maximum limit of 4.3m.
The court heard an inspection of his work diary found he failed to take required seven hour continuous rest breaks in a 24 hour period between 4am on September 4, 2022, and 4am on September 5, only resting for four hours and 30 minutes in a day.
Court documents also noted Al-luhaibi did the same thing, with varying breaks no more than 6.5 hours long, on:
Al-luhaibi's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court during sentencing his client knew he had to take breaks but was unsure how long they had to be.
Mr Kuan also noted his client is a father of four children who live in Iraq, and said Al-luhaibi often sends money to them.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted there was one prior traffic matter on Al-luhaibi's criminal record, before she fined him $70,940 for all of the charges.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
