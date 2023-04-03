A MAN found hiding behind a tree in Bentinck Street by police while they were investigating a pub fight has been convicted in his absence on a drug charge after he failed to appear before court.
Michael Jason McKeon, 37, of Havannah Street, Bathurst, had been summoned to appear before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, March 29 after being charged with one count of possessing a prohibited drug.
By 4.05pm, he had made no appearance before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, who convicted him in his absence.
According to police documents before the court, police arrived at the Family Hotel at around 1.53am on February 27, 2023 and were informed about a physical altercation between three males and McKeon.
A security guard was able to corroborate the story and, while speaking to the guard, police said they noticed McKeon running south-west along Bentinck Street.
Police got into their vehicle and followed him.
As police approached McKeon, he ran down a shared driveway on Bentinck Street. They searched for about a minute before they found him hiding behind a tree, according to the police documents.
After being questioned about the fight at the Family Hotel, McKeon said he had not been involved.
Police said they continued to question McKeon, who changed his story and said he, in fact, had been in a fight outside the Family Hotel.
McKeon placed his right hand into his pocket and began rummaging around, before police directed him to remove his hand.
Police informed McKeon that they would search him and, according to the police documents, he dropped a clear resealable bag containing a crystal substance onto the ground.
McKeon denied ownership of the bag and stated that it was there when he arrived, according to the police documents.
Police assessed the crystal substance and, due to the amount, they placed McKeon under arrest.
He continued to deny ownership of the crystal substance as he was escorted to Bathurst Police Station.
Whilst in custody, McKeon ultimately said he dropped the bag, but said he had picked it up during his physical altercation at the Family Hotel, according to the police documents.
The bag, which was later confirmed to contain methamphetamine, weighed 2.36 grams.
Police said McKeon eventually admitted that the bag belonged to him and it was for personal use.
He was given a fine of $600.
