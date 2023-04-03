Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Michael Jason McKeon, 37, of Havannah Street, Bathurst, convicted for the possession of drugs

By Court Reporter
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Court House.
Bathurst Court House.

A MAN found hiding behind a tree in Bentinck Street by police while they were investigating a pub fight has been convicted in his absence on a drug charge after he failed to appear before court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.