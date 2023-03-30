Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

McPhillamy's Gold Project mine conditionally approved by IPC

Updated March 30 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A contentious proposed gold mine north of Blayney has been given the green light.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.