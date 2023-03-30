A contentious proposed gold mine north of Blayney has been given the green light.
The McPhillamy's Gold Project has received conditional approval, it was confirmed on Thursday, March 30.
The Department of Planning and Environment completed its whole-of-government assessment of the McPhillamys Gold Project in November last year.
The three-member Commission Panel, comprising Dr Peter Williams, Professor Neal Menzies and Ms Clare Sykes, met with key stakeholders and conducted a site inspection.
They received over 1000 public submissions and held a public hearing in early February 2023.
The panel, on Thursday, determined to grant development consent to the project, subject to conditions.
"The Commission finds that on balance, the project is in the public interest" and that the "application is consistent with the Objects of the Environmental Planning & Assessment Act 1979", the Commission's Statement of Reasons for Decision reads.
The commission noted the strategic benefits of the gold mine in producing a significant mineral resource to meet the growing demand for raw metals, it said.
And it found "the positive impacts resulting from the project - including employment, training, investment and additional economic activity - will outweigh the negative impacts".
The Commission acknowledged concerns raised by stakeholders about social and amenity impacts including visual, air quality, noise and vibration impacts, and impacts on water resources, Aboriginal cultural heritage, biodiversity and agriculture.
The Commission also found these impacts could be effectively avoided, minimised or offset through the strict conditions of consent imposed.
The applicant will be required to prepare and implement a range of comprehensive management plans and report on mitigation measures, monitoring results and compliance with performance criteria on an ongoing basis to ensure value and benefits to the community in which it will operate.
The panel acknowledged the efforts of the community in writing submissions and presenting at the public hearing.
"Their input allowed the panel to make a fully informed decision and apply appropriate conditions of consent," it said.
