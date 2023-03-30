Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Historic steam locomotives 3526 and 3642 to visit Bathurst on King's Birthday weekend

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 31 2023 - 11:22am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 3642 will be one of two historic steam locomotives that will visit the city for the Bathurst Steam Weekend in June. Picture contributed by Transport Heritage NSW
The 3642 will be one of two historic steam locomotives that will visit the city for the Bathurst Steam Weekend in June. Picture contributed by Transport Heritage NSW

BATHURST will once again welcome the sound of steam locomotives for the June long weekend, after Transport Heritage NSW confirmed its line-up for the Bathurst Steam Weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.