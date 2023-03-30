UPDATED: Mid-Western Highway open again in both directions after car and truck collision

4.30PM UPDATE:
LIVE Traffic is reporting that the Mid-Western Highway is open again in both directions after an earlier collision between a car and truck.
The highway had been closed by the crash, near Woodstock, south-west of Bathurst, and traffic was being diverted north around the affected part of the road.
A Facebook post from Live Traffic at 4pm said the highway was now open again.
EARLIER
EMERGENCY crews are on the scene of a collision between a truck and a car near Woodstock, south-west of Bathurst.
The crash occurred at 2pm on Thursday, March 30 on the Mid-Western Highway, approximately two kilometres south of George Russell Drive.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a rescue chopper has been called to the scene, along with multiple ambulance road crews.
The spokesperson said one of the patients, understood to be the driver of the truck, a male in his 50s, was trapped by confinement and was suffering eye, chest and head injuries.
He was freed from the wreck by emergency crews at the scene at 2.20pm.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The second patient, a female in her 60s, and understood to be a passenger in the car, suffered similar injuries.
The highway is closed in both directions at the scene and motorists are being asked to use diversions and allow extra travel time.
Diversions currently in place for southbound traffic are George Russell Drive and Binni Creek Road to Cowra and northbound, from Cowra, take Binni Creek Road then George Russell Drive to return to the Mid-Western Highway.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.