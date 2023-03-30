Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

UPDATED: Mid-Western Highway open again in both directions after car and truck collision

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPDATED: Mid-Western Highway open again in both directions after car and truck collision
UPDATED: Mid-Western Highway open again in both directions after car and truck collision

4.30PM UPDATE:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.