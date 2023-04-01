2MCE features some of the best community radio programming from across the country via the Community Radio Network.
It is an initiative of the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA), and we celebrate it turning 30 this month.
Before the launch of the network in March 1993, community radio stations would share content via tape.
One of the walls in the CBAA office was covered with devices designed to copy programs from reel-to-reel tapes to cassettes for distribution by mail.
An agreement with organisations including the BBC, Optus and 2EA - SBS' multilingual radio service - created the opportunity to carry community radio programming via satellite.
The benefit of the service was that stations could more easily receive and distribute content, ensuring programs from sectors of the community that were not well-represented had greater reach.
The CBAA's operations manager at the time, Stafford Sanders, said in an interview with newspaper Green Left: "People listen to community radio because we are different to all the other stations, not because we are the same ... that's what we have to remember and that's what we have to continue to provide."
As home to National Radio News, the national news service for the community broadcasting sector, 2MCE has been a regular contributor to the Community Radio Network.
One of our award winning programs, Blokes Don't Talk, a series of monologues written by Vince Melton for the Bathurst Theatre Company and 2MCE, and produced by Brett Van Heekeren, is currently available on the network.
The series looks at issues that affect men's lives but are sometimes difficult to talk about.
It is now available for stations across Australia thanks to the infrastructure designed for the Community Radio Network.
RECENT TUNED IN COLUMNS:
RICK Nash has been named country music presenter of the week by the Country Songs Top 40 Australian Airplay Chart.
Rick presents Rick's Country Mix on 2MCE every Saturday from 2pm to 5pm.
Rick's passion for country music is infectious and he is dedicated to giving new and under-represented artists airtime.
The Country Songs Top 40 Australian Airplay Chart compiles country music played nationally on a wide range of regional stations, not just those located in capital cities.
Rick contributes his playlists to the charts to ensure that all the artists he features on his show get counted.
Congratulations Rick. Tune in on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or 2mce.org
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.