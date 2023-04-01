Western Advocate
An anniversary for the association and recognition for Rick | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
April 1 2023 - 11:00am
Rick Nash, presenter of Rick's Country Mix, has been given an honour.
2MCE features some of the best community radio programming from across the country via the Community Radio Network.

