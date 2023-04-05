HAVE a precious item at home that is in need of care or repair?
A conservation team at the upcoming Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail will be able to help.
Professor Robyn Sloggett will be leading a team of students from the Grimwade Centre for Conservation at Melbourne University who will be running demonstrations of heritage conservation techniques.
Professor Sloggett - who has been described by her peers as a contemporary hero of understanding and protecting cultural heritage both in Australia and internationally - was the recipient of the 2016 Bathurst Macquarie Heritage Medal.
"Everyone is welcome to bring along their objects needing restoration for free help and advice," she said.
Professor Sloggett and her team will be running their demonstrations at the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail on Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16 at the Bathurst Showground.
The visit has been made possible by funding from Bathurst Heritage Matters Inc., Bathurst National Trust, a private donor, and the Experience Heritage Bathurst program at the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, with in-kind support from Bathurst Regional Council.
"This is a very pleasing development, enhancing the event, and reconfirming the strong links we have developed over the last few years," Heritage Trades Trail co-ordinator Samantha Friend said.
The Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail is a signature event of the Autumn Colours Heritage Festival, held annually in the region.
For more information and tickets for the trail, go to www.bathurstregion.com.au
