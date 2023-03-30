De Forerunner set to give Mirfin his fourth appearance in final

A CRUEL blow for one trainer, an opening for another.
Dean Mirfin will contest the Country Championships Final for the fourth time this Saturday at Royal Randwick after his horse De Forerunner was promoted into the field.
The promotion comes after fellow Bathurst trainer, Andrew Ryan, had to withdraw his runner Possibly So due to injury - preventing him for his first appearance in the $500,000 race.
De Forerunner had the emergency spot for the final after finishing third in the Central Districts heat at Mudgee behind Amicus Curiae and Possibly So.
An announcement on Monday from Racing NSW stewards stated that Possibly So was found to be "lame in the near hind leg with noticeable swelling to the lateral aspect of the near hind pastern".
It's the second year running that a Bathurst entry has had to withdraw from the final due to an injury, after Gayna Williams' Zoo Station developed heat and swelling in the near foreleg before the 2022 race.
De Forerunner shapes up as a $91 shot for the Sydney final but gets a big helping hand with his start out of barrier two, where he'll have the potential to lead the field around the home turn.
Mirfin said that it's exciting to gain another start in the final.
"I feel sorry for Andy but that's the way racing is," he said.
"We were mindful that he was the emergency so we kept him trained and gave him a race inbetween as if he was going to go there, so that if the occasion came that he was ready to go then he'd be all set.
"It is a tough assignment but the barrier draw was very kind to us with that inside alley. If he'd drawn wide it was going to be awfully hard for us because he goes forward. From the inside he might be able to get a lovely run in the race.
"He's smart early in his races and he gets forward. Reece [Jones] knows him. He should get a lovely spot. We'll see how he goes when the pressure gets put on."
Following his third placing at Mudgee De Forerunner raced in a Benchmark 68 Handicap race at Warwick Farm, where heat winner Amicus Curiae also competed.
The two Central West horses almost finished in a dead heat for fourth place, with the Mack Griffith-trained runner coming out just ahead in a decent showing for both horses.
But the final is a massive step up for the Central West pair, who are among the outsiders in the big race.
"It's a big price. He is a roughie, make no mistake about it. There are horses in the other heats who look very, very good. I've had experience with taking horses to this final before and realising how tough the competition is," Mirfin said.
"I've won a heat with a 100-1 horse before. He's 100-1 if he races but he's a million to one if he stays at home in his box, so I'd rather be over there having a crack at it. Those are far better odds than Lotto.
"I'm not feeling any pressure. He's owned by a really great guy, John Star, and he just really enjoys racing him. I don't feel any pressure mostly because he wasn't even in the race until a couple of days ago.
"If he was in three weeks ago then I might have been thinking about it for all that time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.