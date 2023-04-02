In the late 1800s and into the 1900s, up until the 1970s, baby competitions were a popular event on Bathurst's social calendar.
Generally, organisers were looking for "the healthiest, strongest and loveliest baby".
The competitions relied on sponsorship from various Bathurst businesses such as the Starr Bowkett Society; Webb and Company; Messrs. E.H. Taylor and Co.; Mr L. Winter, jeweller, of Howick Street; Palings pianos; and Edgleys and Company.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Organisers would approach businesses for donations of merchandise to use as prizes. This could be cash but was usually a variety of items such as medallions, baby clothing and bedding, baby mugs, photo frames, baby portraits, booties, cutlery sets and the like.
Certain products also sponsored the baby competitions, such as Good Shot Baking Powder, Pear's Soap and the Natura Health Company.
Natura would travel to Bathurst to organise their event.
Mr J.J. Cahill was another regular sponsor for the baby shows. He had two businesses in William Street: Cahill's Music Shop at 100 William Street and Cahill's Book Arcade at 94 William Street.
Often he would order in a selected range of autoharps, violins, accordions and concertinas, as well as gramophones and phonographs.
Cahill's was also an agent for Nicholson's Pianos.
Mr Cahill would donate £30 to £50 in cash prizes as well as donate a number of boomerang mouth organs.
Another local sponsor was E. Williams and Company, General Storekeepers at 1 to 5 Keppel Street, opposite the Bathurst Railway Station.
Mr Williams began operating the business in 1884 and it sold groceries, provisions, ironmongery (hardware), drapery, crockery, mercery, millinery, furnishing and clothing.
The business also had a floor coverings department and did a good business in linoleum. It was also an agent for Rotoscillo and Williams' noiseless sewing machines.
Mr Williams offered one of their sewing machines as a major prize for the baby shows on more than one occasion.
When Meaghers and Company sponsored and organised a baby show in the company's shop in Howick Street, the staff saw to it that special decorations were put up around the store as well as long strings of bunting and flags along the awning out the front.
Staff would hand out entry forms to potential customers.
There were occasions when organisers posted out written invitations.
Organisers would see to it that the various schools were involved so that they would bring along parents, brothers and sisters, grandparents and friends to the announcement of the baby competition winners.
In mid-July 1914, Bathurst residents and citizens of the City of the Plains successfully carried on a week's carnival in observance of the discovery of the land first surveyed by Surveyor General Evans.
Organisers hoped to erect something suitable to perpetuate the memory of the valued explorer.
A baby competition was just one of the activities held.
Without doubt the citizens of Bathurst were of the one opinion regarding the usefulness of the celebrations, and wide public support was accorded the collective celebrations.
Baby competition entrants usually paid an entry fee as most baby competitions were to raise money in support of some local organisation such as the Bathurst Orphanage or the Bathurst District Hospital. Mothers typically paid a shilling to have their baby enter the competition.
Empire Day celebrations sometimes incorporated a baby competition.
Entrants, along with their mothers, would line up outside the venue, such as the School of Arts or the consulting rooms of the Land Survey Office and Incorporation Bureau on the corner of William and Church streets.
Footpaths would be clogged up with mothers and their perambulators waiting to get their photos taken.
Bathurst babies and other juvenile participants were at first limited in age from six months up to 36 months, however, after World War One started in 1914, children up to the age of five were allowed to enter the competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.