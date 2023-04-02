Western Advocate
Our History

Oh baby, it wasn't child's play when these competitions were held | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
April 2 2023 - 5:00pm
A second place-getter in a baby competition in 1914.
THIS week's image shows the daughter of the Hicks family. She had come second in the local baby competition in July 1914, announced on the eve of the declaration of World War One.

In the late 1800s and into the 1900s, up until the 1970s, baby competitions were a popular event on Bathurst's social calendar.

