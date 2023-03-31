Defending champs and comeback kings to meet in second grade final

WILL it be the defending champions asserting their dominance again or will the underdogs cap off a comeback season in the best way possible?
Those are the two storylines that are on the table for this weekend's Bathurst District Cricket Association second grade final between City Colts and Centennials Bulls at Morse Park 1.
Last season's champion Colts side have once again been impressive throughout their current campaign to take the minor premiership and the first spot in the grand final, after overcoming the Bulls two weeks ago in the semi-finals.
Bulls started their season with three straight losses but went on an undefeated run throughout the remainder of the regular season to soar to second on the ladder.
The journeys of both sides to the last game of the season have been wildly different but in the months leading up to this match they've been setting the standard for the rest of the competition.
The grand final will be an extra special one for Colts captain Brad Molenkamp after he missed out on playing in the 2022 edition due to injury.
"I'm thrilled to be playing in another grand final. We're looking to go back-to-back, and it had been 10 years between drinks before we won it last year," he said.
"It's mainly the groups of fellas and they're all excited to be back again. We've had a solid, consistent year and we've had a few close contests with Centennials Bulls this year.
"There's been a bit of rain this week. It will be interesting to see how the wicket comes up."
Their meeting back in round one lasted just 27 overs in total when Colts caught the Bulls' target of 49 with four wickets in hand.
Centennials got their revenge in round 10 when they scored a thrilling nine run win but Colts' 157 run victory in the major semi-final was a reminder of what they can do when everything comes together.
"We've got some experienced campaigners who are used to playing this sort of cricket," Molenkamp said.
"We'll endeavour to keep playing good, consistent cricket as we've been doing all year and hopefully that will be good enough on the day."
Bulls won the right to face Colts again after overcoming Bathurst City in a three wicket preliminary final success.
Skipper Shannon Dawes said it's a great achievement for the club after a turbulent start to the season, for both his side and the club's withdrawn first grade outfit.
"For us it's a great thing for the club. We didn't plan on pulling first grade this year. As one of the foundation clubs of the association that really hurts," he said.
"To everybody's credit in the club we've stayed positive and the guys in second grade have really gelled. We want to finish the year in style.
"If you asked us at the start of the year if we'd be here after three losses to start I probably would have said 'no'."
Dawes said is hoping the team can bring a similar level of determination that they showed against Redbacks into this game.
"There's no pressure on us. The time we probably had the most pressure on us was last week, because we'd finished second and it was expected that we'd be there," he said.
"They're the games that other teams fear whereas we've got nothing to lose. If we lose, then we don't deserve to win it then we were the second-best side all year, but if we manage to snag it then it would be an amazing result."
