HE'S just an ordinary man determined to make a change.
Isaac Canham has a very personal reason to put his body on the line to spark an open conversation about mental health: the death of a friend and colleague, Greg "Horse" McKechnie.
Mr Canham will run an incredible 264 kilometres from Bathurst to Gilgandra while sporting his late friend's Corrective Services rank as part of the five-day Taking Horse Home Tour which will start on September 28.
"I was listening to an audiobook at the time and had just finished a run. I thought I could do something to raise a bit of awareness about mental illness," he said of the genesis of the Taking Horse Home Tour.
"I want to do something that's challenging and show my four little girls that ordinary people can do amazing things every day."
Mr Canham wonders if he could have done more to potentially save a life when it comes to his mate's passing.
"I was devastated. I felt like I didn't do enough to help him. I carried that burden for a little while until I decided to do this and honour him this way," he said.
"I don't want that to happen again so ... I want to change that mentality by creating an open community where people going through tough times can talk to each other."
In the lead up to the mammoth task, which will double as a fundraiser for the Black Dog Institute, Mr Canham is training daily, which includes runs of 10 to 20 and even 30 kilometres in length, given he will need to complete 53 kilometres a day to make it to Gilgandra by October 2.
"Once you start, you just don't stop. You've got to fight that little voice in your head saying you can't do it. You've got to tell him he's wrong and keep going," Mr Canham said.
While Mr Canham thinks Horse would have thought he was "absolutely crazy" for doing what he has set out to do, he won't stop until he gets to his late friend's grave in Gilgandra.
"He was a real nice guy. He was the kind of bloke that'd give you the shirt off his back and would never want to put anyone out at the same time," Mr Canham said.
"My colleagues at Bathurst Correctional Centre have been absolutely amazing. It's been an uplifting experience; everyone's always asking how I'm going with my training.
"Everyone is happy to be in the support vehicle; no-one wants to run with me but it's been a really good thing for the workplace. It's bringing everyone together a little bit."
Further to the fundraiser is a charity golf day, in memory of Horse, that will be held on April 23 from 11.30am at the Bathurst Golf Club.
It will be a nine-hole, four-person ambrose with tee-off at 1pm, and also an event where all proceeds will be donated to the Black Dog Institute.
To book a spot, phone 6331 4144.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
