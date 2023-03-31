ST Pat's White are in the midst of a Presidents Cup dynasty, Bathurst City McKay are hoping they're at the start of one.
That's the situation ahead of this weekend's Presidents Cup grand final at Morse Park 2.
The rematch of the recent major semi-final sees minor premiers St Pat's hoping to cap off a strong season with a title while Redbacks have ended the club's long wait for a return to a Presidents Cup decider.
The Pat's White outfit are making their third straight Presidents Cup grand final appearance and are hunting their second title over that window.
Scott Traves' side won the all-Pat's thriller in 2021 by one wicket but came up short in their run chase against City Colts in their attempted title defence last season.
The team has continued their dominant ways over the course of the 2022-23 campaign, dropping just one of their 13 games on the path to the grand final.
Saints originally fielded two teams in this year's competition but after the Pat's Gold side had to fold, due to a lack of numbers, Traves said it's been great to see the club having something to cheer about on the last day of the season.
"At the start of the year we weren't sure about whether we should have had one or two teams. We decided to go with two, and as it turned out that was one too many, and at the start of the year I was struggling to find juniors," he said.
"We then had a couple of kids who have played juniors with us previously put their hands up, and they're been great. Then there's a couple of old timers like me and Sharpey [Richard Sharp], who I've played veterans with, and he's helped make the team even stronger."
Traves made mention of the team's junior bowling stocks as a reason the team has enjoyed such a strong run throughout 2022-23.
"Our bowling's been the highlight all year. Other than me and Roachy [Brett Roach] the rest of the attack is kids. Young Riley Goodsell ended up with 17 wickets through his first season of senior cricket, which is fantastic.
"Ollie Hamer got a taste for it the previous year with a couple of fill in games, and he was keen as mustard for this year, and he's bowled really well too. Flynn Waddell had a cracking game against Bushrangers last round.
"Bathurst City are a good, experienced side. The guys in that team have played a lot of cricket. I'd say that major semi-final was probably just a bad day for them. We put on a good score, but our bowling on the Sunday was good.
"I did take a couple of wickets but that's because of the pressure that was being created at the other end."
Bathurst City were guaranteed to have a team reach the grand final last weekend when their McKay and Quigley teams took on each other in the preliminary final.
McKay narrowly got home in a bowler dominated match.
There's already a strong sense of achievement among the Redbacks camp after managing to get both of their Presidents Cup teams inside the top three this season.
McKay skipper Cameron Smith hopes this season can be one that lays the foundation for big things to come
"We're both nervous and excited and really looking forward to it," he said.
"From a club point of view, having two sides in Presidents Cup, with a lot of juniors in both sides, is a huge positive. Finishing second and third in the season is a positive sign for the club moving forward."
Something that can really make an impact for the club would be an upset win this weekend.
McKay came up 47 runs short of the Saints when they met back in the fourth round in November.
There's been plenty of cricket between then and now, and Smith hopes the team can take another step forward by learning from all their games leading up to the big one.
"We've been really good all season and I back every single one of our blokes," he said.
"We're certainly going to give it a red hot crack and everyone's going to give it everything they can.
"I think we'll definitely lift for the big stage. I think it was great to play in prelim, having a tough game there, and then playing in the grand final. I'd rather be in our shoes rather than having that week off.
"Consistent cricket means you can ramp up for the grand final, and we'll taking in the same team into this as the one from the prelim final."
