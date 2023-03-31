A UNION organiser has warned that "escalating and sustained" action is possible in coming weeks as a resolution remains out of reach in a dispute involving maintenance workers at Devro.
The maintenance workers at the Kelso meatworks, where the edible coverings of sausages are made, downed tools on Thursday and that continued on Friday.
With no resolution, Australian Workers' Union (AWU) organiser Jack Ayoub said further strike action will be taken in the coming weeks.
"Obviously they rallied again on Friday morning and they've voted in a majority to move the matter to conciliation in the commission. We'll make that application in due course," he said.
"There will be further strike action taken over the coming weeks and, interestingly, the Devro workers in the UK are out on strike - about 200 of them.
"That wasn't planned, but has happened to happen at the same time. They're striking for very similar reasons."
The AWU told the Western Advocate earlier this week that workers have had annual pay increases indexed to CPI for decades, but the company wants to remove the provision from the industrial agreement with inflation rising.
A media representative for Devro told the Western Advocate on Wednesday that the company was "working with the union to reach a satisfactory resolution".
The Advocate contacted Devro on Friday for its update on the situation, but no reply had been received by time of publication.
Mr Ayoub, meanwhile, said "modest changes" to Devro's final offer would lead to a resolution.
"The issue hasn't been resolved. The company is circling the wagon," he said.
"As they have been throughout this process - and credit to local management - they see reason, they understand we can get to a reasonable position.
"It's someone in a top hat and tails in London who's lecturing us on how workers in regional areas should be treated.
"That's the whole reason we're here. We're not talking about huge magnitudes of difference.
"We're talking about people in another country preventing this from being resolved."
Mr Ayoub said he had notified the company of a number of "potential actions".
"That will certainly be happening over the next few weeks. I would describe it as escalating and sustained," he said.
Devro maintenance workers will return to work for a period of time, but Mr Ayoub wouldn't disclose how long.
Devro's stock price has risen 8.2 per cent in the past year and the company made $231 million in profit, according to the union.
