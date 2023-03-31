Western Advocate
Devro workers will continue to strike in coming weeks after resolution can't be made

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 31 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
Front: Danial Hann (Delegate), Brian Schultz (AWU organiser) and Jason Davis (Delegate) with the Devro employees at back outside the Devro plant at Kelso. Picture by Chris Seabrook
A UNION organiser has warned that "escalating and sustained" action is possible in coming weeks as a resolution remains out of reach in a dispute involving maintenance workers at Devro.

