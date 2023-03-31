Western Advocate
Truck driver praised for averting possible tragedy after Mid-Western Highway drama

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated March 31 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:10pm
POLICE have praised the skill of a truck driver who managed to safely stop the vehicle, despite it having blown tyres, following a crash between Bathurst and Cowra on Thursday.

