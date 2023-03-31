Western Advocate
Bushfire near Hill End declared out after 27 days

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated March 31 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 6:00pm
Volunteer firefighters on the fireground near Hill End on March 12, 19 days before the blaze was declared out. Picture by the Hill End Rural Fire Brigade
AFTER 27 days, residents and volunteers can take a collective sigh of relief with the bushfire near Hill End finally declared out.

