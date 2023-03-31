Just the latest reinvention for restless Toole

IT was an evening of seismic political change on Saturday night - but not in the Bathurst electorate or the seats nearby.
NSW might have a new premier, but Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo voted for incumbency, returning Paul Toole for the Nationals, newly independent Phil Donato and Dugald Saunders (also for the Nationals) by handsome margins.
In the Blue Mountains, meanwhile, Labor MP Trish Doyle also won in a canter - and whether that is seen as an endorsement of the Minns government's deferral of the proposed Great Western Highway tunnel or a simple reflection of the political tastes of the mountains is open to interpretation.
Mr Toole, who got his start in public life way back with the old Evans Shire Council, has long given the impression that he genuinely enjoys politics, so it was no surprise to hear him talking with vigour on Saturday night about his new role in opposition.
NSW Labor is "going to be bloody scared of me now, because they know that I know a hell of a lot about regional NSW and they know barely anything, so I'm going to certainly be up their ribs for the next four years" he told the media.
Though he had, up until this past week, yet to taste the sting of being relegated to opposition, the Bathurst MP is certainly no stranger to sudden shifts in state politics.
His promotion to Local Government Minister in only his first term came with it the responsibility to see through the Baird government's controversial council amalgamations and he faced plenty of opposition locally during the highly charged period of the on-again, off-again greyhound racing ban.
Mr Toole was also deputy leader of the Nats during part of the rollicking ride that was John Barilaro's leadership and has seen four Coalition premiers come and go - with all the attendant disruption and destabilisation - during the past 12 years.
Given all that, it might be assumed that the Bathurst MP will use a term in opposition to catch his breath and have a wind down, but he made it clear on Saturday night that he will be keeping a close eye on the projects announced by the NSW Coalition, but not completed, including a $200 million redevelopment of Bathurst Hospital.
And the chance of him seeking a fifth term?
It's premature to be speculating, of course, but it wouldn't surprise to see his name on the ballot paper in 2027.
"I'm going to be terrifying them," he said of Labor on Saturday night - and that doesn't really sound like the retiring type.
