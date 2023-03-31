Western Advocate
Three Bathurst entries among the confirmed 6 Hour grid

Updated March 31 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:00pm
THREE home city entries will be a part of the 60-strong Bathurst 6 Hour grid, which was confirmed on Wednesday.

