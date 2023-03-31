Three Bathurst entries among the confirmed 6 Hour grid

THREE home city entries will be a part of the 60-strong Bathurst 6 Hour grid, which was confirmed on Wednesday.
The tagline of 'Bathurst's biggest enduro' rings true with 156 drivers currently confirmed across the eight classes.
Among those are the Class A1 entry of Dean Campbell, who will drive a Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X alongside Cameron Crick, while Class A2 defending champion Grant Denyer is back alongside Tony and Ryder Quinn in their Ford Mustang Mach 1.
Lastly, Bathurst's Grant Inwood and son Harrison - joined by his friend Timothy Colombrita - will pit their Subaru WRX STi against four BMW entries in Class B2.
The field is packed with talent, with well-known motorsport names like Marcos Ambrose, Will Davison, Anton de Pasquale, John Bowe and Tony D'Alberto joined by a host of drivers from all walks of life.
Family is a major theme with nine cars each including two members of the same family.
Brothers Grant and Iain Sherrin are former race winners, while cousins Ben and Jude Bargwanna are the third generation of their family to tackle the Mountain.
Tony Quinn will race with his grandson, Ryder, while there are four father and son combinations in the field - including the Bathurst Inwood pairing.
Among the others are the father and son combination of Darryl and Henderson Leslight, who hail from Ulladulla in New South Wales and will race a VW Golf GTI in Class D.
The pair usually compete in Heritage Touring Cars, however Darryl (61) and 16-year-old Henderson will each start their first Bathurst race this Easter, a bucket list exercise for their family.
While the last few outright race winners are absent, throwing the battle for the overall win wide open this year, several competitors return looking to defend their class victories from last year.
Among them is Mike Sheargold, who won Class A1 in both 2021 and 2022 driving his Mercedes AMG A45.
No driver has ever won their class three times, let alone three times in a row, in Bathurst 6 Hour history.
Defending winners in Class C (Jake Camilleri / Scott Nicholas) and Class E (David Wooler) all return in a bid to claim a rare Bathurst back-to-back.
BMW are the most numerical manufacturer with 14 entries, followed by Holden/HSV with 10, Ford with seven, Mazda with five, Mitsubishi and Volkswagen with four, Subaru with three, Toyota with two and Audi, Honda, Lexus and Mini each represented by one car.
