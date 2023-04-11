Western Advocate
Said Abi-Merhi, 55, convicted for two counts of drive vehicle illicit drug present in blood

By Court Reporter
Updated April 11 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Motorist busted with illicit drug in system twice in three weeks
A MAN is facing jail time if he reoffends, warned a local court magistrate, after being convicted in a Bathurst court of having an illicit drug in his system twice in three weeks.

