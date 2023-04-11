Motorist busted with illicit drug in system twice in three weeks

A MAN is facing jail time if he reoffends, warned a local court magistrate, after being convicted in a Bathurst court of having an illicit drug in his system twice in three weeks.
Said Abi-Merhi, 55, of Stewart Street, Mitchell, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, March 29, where he was charged with two counts of drive vehicle illicit drug present in blood.
He was represented by his solicitor Fiona Sams, and pleaded guilty to both charges.
In police documents before the court, it was said Abi-Merhi was pulled over by police on Peel Street on Friday, October 7, 2022, for the purpose of a random test.
Abi-Merhi was breath tested, which produced a negative result.
He was then subjected to an oral fluid test which subsequently produced a positive detection to both methylamphetamine and cannabis.
Police arrested and took Abi-Merhi to the Bathurst Police Station for the purpose of a secondary oral fluid test.
His sample was tested and it once again returned a positive detection to both methylamphetamine and cannabis.
Three weeks later, on October 28, Abi-Merhi was pulled over by police at 5.40pm on Lambert Street.
He was subjected to a breath test, which produced a negative result, but he then provided an oral fluid test which produced a positive detection to methylamphetamine.
Abi-Merhi was arrested by police and his second oral test at the Bathurst Police Station produced an invalid reading for methylamphetamine and a negative result to cannabis and cocaine.
In relation to the taking of drugs, Abi-Merhi told police that he last used methylamphetamine "after race week" and that he hardly uses prohibited drugs.
The Analytical Science Service at Lidcombe analysed Abi-Merhi's second oral test and a result of positive to methylamphetamine was obtained.
In sentencing him, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted that Abi-Merhi's history had a lot of driving unlicensed offences.
For the first offence on October 7, Abi-Merhi was disqualified from holding a driver's/rider's licence for three months from March 29.
For the second offence on October 28, Abi-Merhi was disqualified from holding a driver's/rider's licence for four months from March 29.
"During your time disqualified, don't drive," Magistrate Ellis said.
"If you come back for another offence, I'd seriously consider jail time."
