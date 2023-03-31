I think you'll find most businesses go out of their way to deliver services to all consumers

RE: I'll Take My Wallet To Businesses Where This Is Equal Access (letter, March 13) and Access For All Is Not A Choice For Businesses, It's A Requirement (letter, March 20).
Both Herbert and Triming are heading in the right direction in their - in my opinion - limited understanding of the Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) and the practicalities of physical existing pre-DDA buildings and business structures in the Bathurst CBD.
Most businesses go out of their way to deliver services to all consumers.
Most conduct their trade online to cater to or for people who are unable to access their physical location of primary business.
I am sure that the 115 businesses that people with disabilities cannot access in the Bathurst CBD, including Keppel Street, would be only too happy to accommodate you if you really need to access the services they render and let's not forget in this day and age that most businesses deliver to your door.
Just ask the business for assistance.
