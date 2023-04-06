THE Bathurst-based team of father-son combination Grant and Harrison Inwood plus Tim Colombrita will be looking to take the colours of the late Ken Block to a podium finish at this Sunday's Bathurst 6 Hour.
Grant, Harrison and Colombrita will all be making their 6 Hour debut in Class A2, where they have four rival BMWs to contend with in the battle for class honours.
The trio's Subaru WRX STi will be sporting a livery inspired by former World Rallycross Championship and viral Gymkhana sensation Block, who died in a snowmobile accident earlier this year.
It's a fitting car for those colours to appear on, as the Subaru WRX was the car Block first used in his popular series of online gymkhana videos during the late 2000s.
However, unlike those Block clips, the Inwoods and Colombrita will instead be focused on getting their combination of speed and endurance perfectly balanced as they target Mount Panorama glory.
Grant said it's exciting to finally see the 6 Hour arrive after an encouraging build up towards the event.
"It's something that we've always wanted to do," he said.
"Young Harry and a good mate of his, Tim, have been working towards this for a long time now.
"We've had this car for three years but we've only been running it for the last 18 months. Its last outing was in a run for the 6 Hour over in Sydney and after qualifying 14th we finished fifth outright.
"That was a really great outing for the car, and the car has had a run at Bathurst before with Brett McFarland, another local guy. We purchased it off him."
The Bathurst team will be a point of difference in an other BMW-packed class.
Grant's hopeful that the car can match it with a manufacturer that's enjoyed its share of Mount Panorama success.
"We've gone over everything, as you always do with racecars, going over from bumper to bumper," he said.
"We've replaced a few things, tried to modify and improve on bits and pieces as we go. It's great for an older car, and we hope it's all been ironed out.
"We've got four BMWs to compete with, which are all proven vehicles, but you've just got to be there at the end of the day. I'm sure we're not going to be far off the pace."
There's plenty of driving experienced among the trio, and after their recent positive race experience in the car they're confident that the form can carry over to Bathurst.
"Harry and Tim both ran Pulsars in the APRA category last year. Harry got pole in that and won all races in that category against a field of 40-odd," Grant said.
"They both go very well at the high speed circuits and hopefully Harry will be able to carry that form through.
"Both of them began in go karts. Tim is continuing to do the Australasian series in TAG 125, and he's very competitive in that category, whereas Harry stopping karting around five years ago before changing to the Pulsars, which he's been at for around four years.
"He married with a house and a bub on the way now, so he's not doing that full series anymore. We're just going to do a few enduros and the production rounds instead."
