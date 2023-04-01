THERE was lightning, there was electric play and he sparked plenty of attacking movements, but Fletcher Norris and his New South Wales team-mates couldn't quite flick the switch in the Hockey Australia Men's Under 21 Championship decider.
The Bathurst talent had been hoping to add a national gold medal to his collection of hockey awards, but Western Australia managed to nudge out his NSW side 1-0 in the grand final.
"I seem to get way too many silvers," Norris laughed after the tournament concluded in Sydney.
"It was pretty on your toes sort of stuff that whole final, you were thinking about stuff the whole game and didn't know how it was going to end. I came out with another silver."
Last year at the under 18s outdoor nationals Norris was part of a NSW side which lost by one goal to Western Australia in the grand final.
That came after he helped Bathurst to a division two silver medal at the 2022 state titles.
Norris has also picked up a national silver at under 15s level, so it's easy to understand his desire for a piece of golden bling.
Still, the 18-year-old Bathurst talent enjoyed what was his second appearance at the Hockey Australia under 21s titles.
What he learned over the course of the eight-day tournament playing alongside and against older, more experienced rivals is something he knows is just as valuable as any gold medal.
"When you get to 21s, it's not like you can roll over anyone, it's close games pretty much every match," he said.
"It's pretty ridiculous how good it is actually. I didn't think there was a huge difference between 18s and 21s, but after last year when I went to Perth for 21s, I saw there was a big difference.
"Just like all the one percenter little stuff, that's what separates the good and the really good.
"Some of the guys in my team were unreal, it's probably the best team I've ever played in.
"Our captain Nathan Czinner has already played in Hockey One and just got back from South Africa because he played at the indoor World Cup."
Norris himself has been earmarked for big things - last year he was named in the Hockey Australia Men's Futures Squad - and he held his own in an attacking midfield role at the tournament.
He and his team-mates opened with a 6-1 win over Northern Territory, while game two against arch-rivals Victoria threw a new experience at Norris.
"It was going to be whoever wins that pretty much wins the pool. But we only got to play a quarter of that game," he said.
"They got a goal and were up 1-0, we played like a quarter and two minutes then had to go off the field due to a lightning strike. We warmed up again, got back on the field and were just about to go and there was another lightning strike.
"They had something planned on that field later in the night, so our game got cancelled completely and it was a draw.
"I've never had anything like that happen, I think we warmed up three times and never got on the pitch. We had our GPS trackers on and it still said we'd done about six kay."
NSW went on to beat Tasmania 3-1 to end up topping its pool, then dispatched ACT in the quarter-final and Queensland in the semi-final with the same score line.
Then came the grand final against Western Australia who, like Norris and his NSW team-mates, had gone undefeated to that point.
"This year was the year everyone backed us because there wasn't a weak point in our team, but you look at WA and there wasn't a weak point in their team either. It was just going to come down to who played better in the grand final," Norris said.
"Usually they started pretty slow, but they came out really fast at us and put us under the pump.
"They got a short corner about five minutes in and ended up getting three short corners in a row and they slotted the last one in.
"From there it was end-to-end stuff and no-one could score a goal. Their defence was pretty good and that was probably the difference, we just couldn't get into their circle, they always turned up."
Though Western Australia held on for the win, Norris was still satisfied with how the tournament went.
He also knows he'll get another shot at under 21s gold next year.
"It was pretty good because last year I was in the New South Wales Blue [second] team," he said.
"So I've never got to play with a lot of those guys before because there has always been that two-year buffer. It does feel weird to say I've got another two years in 21s."
As for what comes next for Norris, it's trying to find success playing club hockey for Ryde. He played his season opener on Saturday.
