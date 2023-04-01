Western Advocate
Fletcher Norris' NSW side places second at Hockey Australia Men's Under 21 Championship

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 1 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:30pm
Bathurst's Fletcher Norris, front second from right, and his NSW team-mates finished the Hockey Australia Men's Under 21 Championships with silver.
THERE was lightning, there was electric play and he sparked plenty of attacking movements, but Fletcher Norris and his New South Wales team-mates couldn't quite flick the switch in the Hockey Australia Men's Under 21 Championship decider.

