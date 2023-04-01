THE Bathurst Goldminers under 14 girls may not have won their Western Junior League clash with the Dubbo Rams on Saturday, but they did win plenty of respect for a tenacious and ferocious performance.
The Rams ultimately won 49-34, but having watched her side push them all the way Bathurst coach Sarah Shackleton was filled with pride.
The older members of the Goldminers side worked hard to set an example, while their younger team-mates were not intimidated by a classy opponent.
All of them threw themselves into the contest - many of them literally - and it required some quality basketball from Dubbo to seal the win.
"They chased the ball ferociously which was amazing," Shackleton said.
"Dubbo are quite physical, they've always been physical, and I don't think that they were expecting our girls to match their physicality, but they did which was awesome.
"They put Dubbo under pressure, I loved it."
Dubbo went into its first match of round three at the Bathurst Indoor Stadium with a perfect six from six record and two of the top five leading scorers in Indi Amos and Mia Richardson.
But the first quarter showed Dubbo was in for a fight to extend its Western Junior League winning streak. There were six lead changes in that eight minute period.
It was Richardson who potted the opening basket of the clash for Dubbo, but Bathurst soon wrestled the lead off its rival.
Firstly came a classy Lara Glasgow jump shot, then Grace Ronan and Pania Tapu combined to put Bathurst ahead with just under two minutes gone.
Dubbo responded with a time out and the instruction to switch to man-to-man defence.
It worked as the Rams hit the lead once more and while Bathurst continued to work hard, by quarter-time Dubbo led 18-13.
The second quarter saw Bathurst hold its rivals scoreless for close to six minutes as it clawed to within one point of the lead.
Lucinda Jones was busy for Bathurst as she was injected into the game, but all the Goldminers worked hard to turn up the pressure.
At times they did it with a full court press. At times they did it by boxing the Rams out of the key. At times they did it by dominating the boards. Always they did it with the ferocity that had their coach applauding from the bench.
A basket late in the piece from Jada Shackleton made it a one-point game at half-time. The Rams led 23-22, but knew they needed to lift.
While Dubbo did indeed up the anti, working hard to stop Bathurst from putting up shots, it was only late in the third quarter that the visitors were able to open up a double-figure buffer.
From there the Dubbo side, led by a game-high 17 points from Amos, went on with the job.
The Rams better held their composure, as they controlled the tempo and used their tall players to good effect.
Though the Goldminers weren't quite able to pull off an upset, they got closer than any side had to Dubbo through the first two rounds of Western Junior League competition.
"We only scored two points in that third quarter, which I think was the difference," Shackleton conceded.
"We lack height, they had a couple of big girls and we struggled to get people on court to cover that. But we did well."
"Our girls played really well, I think we just got a bit tired, but we are hoping to finish in the top four after this weekend and to do that we only need to win one game."
That win the Goldminers were after came on evening, accounting for West Wyalong 50-29.
