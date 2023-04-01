Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Goldminers give undefeated Dubbo Rams under 14s girls a physical challenge

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 1 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Goldminer Ruby Turnbull wrestles a Dubbo rival for the ball in their under 14 girls Western Junior League match. Picture by Phil Blatch
Bathurst Goldminer Ruby Turnbull wrestles a Dubbo rival for the ball in their under 14 girls Western Junior League match. Picture by Phil Blatch

THE Bathurst Goldminers under 14 girls may not have won their Western Junior League clash with the Dubbo Rams on Saturday, but they did win plenty of respect for a tenacious and ferocious performance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.