STANNIES was the place to be on Saturday, April 1, with rugby games galore, and the school's open day all taking place from the grounds.
Friends and family gathered on the front oval to watch the second fifteen face off against Wests Canberra on the number one oval, at 1pm.
The crowd cheered as Stannies students ran onto the field, and the guttural roar of the school's war cry - the Ric - could be heard echoing throughout the college halls.
The Stannies men were all dressed in their uniforms, ready to politely greet any visitors to the school for both the rugby, and the open day.
Several students assisted with the open day events, and lead tours of the school, showcasing the exciting things that the Stannies curriculum has to offer.
