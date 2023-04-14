IT'S A one-stop shop for all pets and pet lovers, and it's in the convenient location of the Westpoint Shopping Centre.
Bodhi Beach Pet Care, Grooming and Gifts opened on Friday, March 31, boasting an impressive range of products for both people and pooches.
The store, which is owned and managed by Amanda Moore, who has been involved in the pet care industry for over six years, is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 9am until 6pm.
Ms Moore said that she decided to open the store beyond traditional trading hours as a way to provide extra accessibility for her customers.
"If you're on your way home from work and you want to grab a bottle of wine, or grab something for dinner, you can still come in here and grab that last minute gift," Ms Moore said.
These gifts include treats for humans, such as socks with dogs and cats on them, plant pots, drink bottles, puzzles, air diffusers and candles, and even natural cleaning products.
And, the gifts include treats for pooches, and feline friends.
"That includes bowls, leads, collars, harnesses, toys for dogs, a huge range of treats, some food, and I'll have some winter products as well ... like winter coats," Ms Moore said.
The range of treats stocked at Bodhi Beach are made from the most natural ingredients possible, with some home made doggie meals available, and treats from other local businesses including the Bearded Hound.
As well as providing convenience in terms of gift and treat ideas, it also allows flexibility for those utilising the grooming services.
Bodhi Beach offers all traditional grooming for dogs, as well as a few extra options to pamper your pooch.
"We offer all grooming services. So, small dogs, big dogs, de-sheds, clips, we can do a bath or a nail clip as well," Ms Moore said.
"We will have some natural therapies and shampoos ... we also offer doggie facials, so a blueberry facial which is really good for a gentle cleanse on their face, particularly good if you've got tear stains.
"We also offer as an additional service; doggie massage. So when they're in the tub they get a 10 minute massage, and we offer doggie premium pedicures."
These pedicures include cutting the dogs nails, filing them back, and painting the nails, as well as a complimentary paw pad massage with some essential oils.
"And, if someone is interested ... I offer doggie hair colouring," Ms Moore said.
"So if someone wants a cute little mohawk or something like that, we can cater for that too."
Though the store has been officially opened, Ms Moore said that she will be hosting a hard launch open day later in April.
This will be a family day where people can come along with their pets and their children to see everything the store has to offer.
"There will be giveaways, and prizes and some special offers on the day as well," Ms Moore said.
This day will also act as a way for Ms Moore to introduce herself, and her two members of staff to the Bathurst community.
"I'm excited, it's been a long time coming," she said.
