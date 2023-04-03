YOU get to cut it, you get to cut it, you get to cut it, everybody gets to cut it.
On Sunday, April 2, Danielle and Flynn Waddell's family and friends gathered at their home to watch the mother and son duo cut off their locks for the World's Greatest Shave.
Eager witnesses not only had the opportunity to view the significant chop, but also to take turns in the process themselves.
Mrs Waddell invited various people up to be a part of the action, even allowing one of her sons' partners to lend a hand, and participate in the fun.
"It's not every day you get to cut your boyfriend's mum's hair," she said.
The duo couldn't wipe the smiles off their faces while having their heads shaved down to a number two, and everybody present on the day was supportive and encouraging.
This was especially due to the reasons as to why both Flynn and Mrs Waddell decided to participate in the blood cancer fundraiser.
"We lost my father-in-law to leukaemia in October last year, and six-months prior to that my sister also lost her father-in-law to another form of leukaemia," Mrs Waddell said.
"We know what we went through, so we wanted to make it a little bit easier for anyone else who is going through that."
The duo set their fundraising goal at $10,000, which is no small feat, and have so far raised over $8500 towards their goal, something they were both extremely thankful for.
"I was shocked when we got to $3000. I thought it was amazing, and then we got to $4000, and then it got to $6000 and then it got to $8000 ... so I was very, very overwhelmed," Ms Waddell said.
"But at the same time it was very heartwarming to know that all our family and friends, and work colleagues, and school friends, and parents of school friends, and businesses of school friends have been very, very generous."
As well as donating the funds raised from the shave, Mrs Waddell will also be donating her hair to the cause, so it can be used to make wigs for those going through cancer treatment.
Approximately 30cm of Mrs Waddell's hair was cut off to be donated.
And, once the shave was complete, Mrs Waddell was almost lost for words.
"It's a really bizarre feeling, actually. I don't know what to say. I feel relieved and overwhelmed, happy that we can help, and super proud of myself, and proud of my boy," she said.
Flynn, however, said he was very nervous to see himself in the mirror.
But he barely had the opportunity, as once the chop was completed, he had to race off to his cricket grand final.
"I've already got my beanie ready to go," he said.
Mrs Waddell said she wanted to thank all those who have donated to their World's Greatest Shave fundraiser.
She also thanked the ladies from O'Shea's Barber Shop for doing the honours, and shaving their heads.
