Turnbull takes a heat win in Australian Female Drivers Championship

ON a night of mixed results for Amanda Turnbull the driver from The Lagoon was at least able to come away with one win from her five drivers at the Australian Female Drivers Championship on Saturday night.
Turnbull's victory helped her finish fourth in the standings while Victoria's Michelle Phillips had a dominant night on her way to the championship win.
Phillips' race win and pair of runner-up results saw her finish on 51 points, well clear of Western Australia's Emily Suvaljko (39) and Tasmania's Tiarna Ford (38).
Turnbull finished with 34 points.
The event at Albion Park brought together two of the leading women's drivers from each state to go up against one another over the course of six races at the Queensland track.
Turnbull was fortunate enough to land a drive on favourite Jaccka Wally ($3) in the third of those heats and the well-backed Ben Battle-trained runner didn't disappoint as he led all the way.
Turnbull was happy to come away with the fourth place finish.
"I thought it was a good result. I had some nice drives early so I started off pretty good, but had a quieter end to the night and I missed, which didn't help either, but I had a good night overall," she said.
"It looked like my guy [Jaccka Wally] was the best one in that race. It did a couple of things wrong but he's grown up a bit and he's been a nice racehorse after that."
Jaccka Wally showed excellent gate speed from the fourth gate to take up the running ahead of inside starter Hezashadowplayer, who also got away well at the start.
The field strung itself out over the early stages before Turnbull put on the brakes, settled into a comfortable stride, and brought everyone back together.
Ellen Tormey brought Classicmajor around the field into the death seat, with Turnbull preventing the challenger from crossing her into the lead.
Classicmajor tired badly on the turn for home but there were no such troubles for Turnbull's runner.
Jaccka Wally continued to race on well but had Hezashadowplayer still to deal with.
Hezashadowplayer had enjoyed a nice trip behind Turnbull's leader and mounted a late charge down the straight, but there was no stopping the favourite.
Turnbull's next-best result from the meeting came in the heat before her race victory, when she surged down the sprint lane to finish a close third on the Mitch Dawson-trained Cheetah Lodge ($5) behind winner Nor Westa ($26, Ellen Tormey).
Six different drivers would end up taking victories over the heats.
On top of the night's championships action Albion Park also held a fundraiser to add to the $15,400 raised so far throughout the Team Teal campaign.
