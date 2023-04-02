Drink-driving charges laid after man allegedly crashes into police station fence

A man has been charged over allegedly driving while more than three times over the legal limit and crashing into a police station fence at Cumnock.
About 9pm yesterday, Saturday, April 1, police will allege a utility was travelling east along McLaughan Street, Cumnock - approximately 60km north of Orange - when the vehicle crashed into the fence of Cumnock Police Station.
The ute allegedly continued to drive away from the station.
A senior constable, who was in the police residence of Cumnock Police Station at the time, commenced inquiries to locate the vehicle.
A short time later, the ute was found in the carpark of a nearby licensed premises.
The driver, a 46-year-old man, underwent a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station, where he underwent a breath analysis that allegedly returned a reading of 0.185.
The man was charged with drive with high range PCA and granted unconditional bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
The man's driver licence was also suspended.
