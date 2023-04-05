LET'S GO down to the tennis court, and shop it out at the Trash and Treasure Markets.
On Sunday, April 2, the tennis courts at the Bathurst Rail Museum hosted the first ever Trash Treasure Markets.
These markets saw over 20 different stalls present on the day.
These included dog treats, honey, metal work, clothing, jams, BBQ flavouring, teaching tools, art and craft supplies, belts and leather goods, gift ideas, and plenty more.
There was also plenty for the kids to do on the day, with face painting by Happy Faces Galore, and the chance to make themselves a clay model with the help of Jennie Pottie from Heart For Clay.
Though it was only the first ever event of its kind, according to volunteer and organiser of the Trash and Treasure Markets, Ken Shaw, it was quite successful.
Running from 9:30am until 3pm, the first few hours of the market saw more foot traffic than Mr Shaw was expecting.
"We've had probably about 150 people in here already this morning, and for this time of day, on the first day after daylight savings, that's pretty impressive," he said.
"The people who have come in are happy, the stallholders are happy."
As well as seeing a large variety of stalls and goodies up for grabs, the markets also acted as an incentive to see what the Bathurst Rail Museum has to offer.
And, this was made even more exciting, with entertainment provided on the day by John Armstrong, who performed a range of folk songs all focusing on the train theme.
Due to the success of the markets, Mr Shaw was hopeful that they would be able to ensure that they become a feature at the Bathurst Rail Museum every three months.
"I'm hoping we can have them every quarter," he said.
It is hoped that the quarterly markets would be able to coincide with important dates throughout the year, with the first being around Easter.
"We might do them on special occasions, including around the June long weekend, and also around Christmas time," Mr Shaw said.
The event also presented a great opportunity for the Bathurst Woodies to showcase what they have been working on in recent months, including some beautiful hand-crafted toys, and an English Elm table.
Mr Shaw, who is a member of the Woodies said that they are always looking for new members and volunteers to join the Woodies team.
