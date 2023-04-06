DURING the first quarter of 2023, we have seen a revolution in land price and land use in the Central Tablelands.
Close to our major cities and large towns, we have watched the urban sprawl onto country that was formerly used for livestock grazing and cropping.
To councils and trade suppliers, there has been a much larger turnover of rate income and general sales, but the country that used to produce food and fibre for consumers is now producing mountains of green waste for landfill.
Areas around Bathurst have been transformed from grasslands to scrublands with new houses among it.
RECENT land sales of broadacres have seen former sheep and wool production properties being quickly transformed into softwood growers.
Several other large-scale properties may go to production of alternative energy - wind towers and mass solar farms that may achieve much more economic reality than traditional agricultural businesses.
No matter what ideas are proposed, we know that NIMBYs (not in my backyard) will object and try to stop their neighbours' plans.
Proximity to major powerlines is an ace up the sleeve for landholders as well as owning land on elevated skylines that is often referred to as a wind tunnel.
A SPATE of grass fires during the recent very dry spell has seen some of the commonly used side-by-side ATV farm vehicles being blamed for lighting long, dry grass.
The build-up of dry matter underneath the tray of the machine in close proximity to a hot exhaust pipe may well be a cause of the problem and a revamp of the exhaust system will take time.
In the meantime, producers know that the smaller quad bikes are still one of the handiest pieces of machinery on the farm, but our Powers That Be and the major quad bike manufacturers clashed on the need for rollover protection for riders.
A few thoughts from a long-time user who has never had an accident on a quad, but has come off a two-wheeler several times:
A WEEK is certainly a long time in agriculture and the past week's change in our lovely tablelands has been really welcome.
A lot of rain gauges recorded more than 100 millimetres over four days and the Macquarie River at Bathurst had a muddy fresh stream early in the week.
Producers at Palmers Oakey tell of sub-clover bounding away and there is great germination of many grass and clover species across the Bathurst basin.
I hope that livestock markets react favourably to the season's turnaround as store lambs and half-wool Merino weaners have been returning around $35-$50 during the autumn.
MY latest read has been Australia's Great Depression, which outlines the great struggles that a generation faced during the late-1920s and well into the 1930s.
Much of the book explores the financial decisions that led to the Wall Street crash but it also explains the awful battle to survive that enveloped so many Australian families.
Baked rabbit and dripping sandwiches were on the menu for school-kids who often walked to school in bare feet.
This book is not an easy read, but would be a useful textbook for early high school classes. It tells of a reality in Australian history.
WITH the EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) remaining unchanged in week 39, the broader Merino wool types improved - in particular, 19 to 21 micron.
This was due to more activity from Chinese mills in these wools as they tend to be their "safe havens".
Logistics and funding continue to be a headache for traders as they juggle these positions.
The impending Easter recess will give them some relief, however.
Local exporters were active as they saw an opportunity to do some quick trades while the Chinese mills were again very active while India and Europe were keeping them honest.
Crossbred wools continue to be flat post-new year. One good thing is that they are no cheaper.
Week 40 sees an Australian offering of 53,000 bales.
A TROTTING horse is an animal that can take thousands of people for a ride at the same time.
***
THE family's old Border Collie needed a groom and clip and Mum warned the staff that he was stone deaf.
"To get some response, you need to make eye contact and wave your hands," she said.
"Don't worry, lady," the young lady groomer said, "every old male that I know is just like that."
SONG for the week: Find Your Wings, Mark Harris.
