IT'S a game that Cam Sutton won't be forgetting in a hurry.
The Bathurst City McKay junior took 6-14 and made a valuable contribution with the bat in his team's Presidents Cup grand final victory over St Pat's White across the weekend at Morse Park 2.
The occasion of the day never got to the young player who played a starring role in McKay's thrilling one wicket win over the minor premiers.
Sutton hit 13 runs in the middle order for Redbacks during their pursuit of the Saints' 137 in a match where every single run mattered more than ever.
The 14-year-old was stoked to come away with both team and individual honours.
"That's my first ever five-fer. It feels pretty good," he said
"It came right at the end of the innings. I got all those last wickets. I think we had a great day in the field.
"I've got to give a big thanks to Camo [Cameron Smith, captain], who led the team really well, and also to Shaun Urza who did really well.
"The whole team has done so well, especially in the final. We showed off our A-game."
Sutton came into the Redbacks attack during the 14th over and didn't take long to make an impact.
In his second and third overs he picked up key wickets of Scott and Hayden Traves.
He would go on to take four more wickets over the course of his last three overs to clean up the Pat's lower order, which included a double wicket maiden.
His last four wickets would send Pat's from 6-119 to all out for 137.
Sutton would go on to work the strike well during his 13 run effort, where he combined well with Urza (19) in a middle order stand of 34.
It's Sutton's second straight strong performance for Redbacks against St Pat's White after he picked up team-best figures of 4-57 in his side's qualifying final loss.
