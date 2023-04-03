BATHURST'S federal member says it is great to see the city has been chosen to host an "in-depth discussion" about the proposed Voice to Parliament.
MP Andrew Gee sensationally resigned from the National Party in the lead-up to Christmas last year to become an independent, citing the Nationals' opposition to the Voice and pressure to feign a united position as two of the primary reasons for his decision.
"I feel that I can best represent the constituents ... and our region by speaking out on issues, free from party constraints and expectations," he said at the time.
"I can't reconcile the fact that every Australian will get a free vote on the vitally important issue of the Voice, yet National Party MPs are expected to fall into line."
Mr Gee said this week's community information session about the Voice, to be held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, will be a chance to have questions answered and to find out ways in which people can participate in the upcoming referendum.
The session will be presented by Together, Yes, which describes itself as a campaign created "to enable many thousands of Australians from all walks of life to play a positive role in securing a yes vote in the 2023 referendum on the Voice".
The campaign has been created by the Victorian Women's Trust.
"This will be a fantastic opportunity for the Bathurst community and local residents across our region to come together and have a chat about the Voice," Mr Gee said of the BMEC session.
"If want to learn more about the Voice, this is a great opportunity to do just that. Come along, have your questions answered, and be a part of this historic conversation and moment in our nation's history."
Mr Gee said the bill that will trigger the referendum on whether to enshrine an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament was introduced to parliament last week, "so it's a great time to start the conversation in our local communities and find out more about it".
"While the date of the referendum is yet to be announced, it should happen some time between October and December, so starting those conversations now will help people to be confident in their choice come referendum-day," he said.
Mr Gee's decision late last year to resign from the Nationals came after he broke ranks with his party in late November to make it clear he supported the proposed Voice to Parliament.
This week's community information session about the Voice will be held in conference rooms one and two of Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, April 5 from 5pm to 6.30pm.
