Ethan Madden gets an invite to play with under 16s North Sydney Bears Academy

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
April 3 2023 - 4:30pm
While the Group 10 Junior Rugby League season is yet to start, St Pat's forward Ethan Madden has played for both Western and now the North Sydney Bears so far this season.
WHEN Ethan Madden first moved to Bathurst he dreamed about playing league for the Western Rams - now he's not only done that, but he's been a Bear too.

