WHEN Ethan Madden first moved to Bathurst he dreamed about playing league for the Western Rams - now he's not only done that, but he's been a Bear too.
On Saturday morning in Sydney, Madden lined up for the North Sydney Bears Academy squad in a match against the Sydney Roosters.
He called it a "surreal experience" and it added to what was already the biggest pre-season in his young league career.
Madden was the only Bathurst player in this year's Western Rams under 16s side that competed in the Andrew Johns Cup.
The young forward was used off the bench, he and his Rams team-mates finishing with a two and three record.
Playing against some of the state's best young juniors and being coached by Kurt Hancock was an experience Madden relished.
"That was my first ever time playing at that level and I was able to develop a little bit more under Kurt and a couple of other coaches," he said.
"Kurt was definitely someone I'd say that believed in me even when I didn't. He's probably one of, if not the best, coach I've ever had.
"When I was 12 and I first moved up here to Bathurst and heard about Western Rams, I was like I want to play for them, there's nothing better than representing where you are from."
After his experience for the Western Rams, Madden thought his next game of football would come for the St Pat's under 16s.
But a video of his Rams highlights which he posted online caught the attention of the North Sydney Bears Academy coaches.
Six days after they contacted him, Madden found himself in the red and black.
"I wasn't really noticed through Western Rams, like I wasn't contacted after games, so I made my own highlights clip and posted it to YouTube," he said.
"A couple of clubs responded and Norths were like 'We've got a 16s academy side and would love for you to come down and trial with us and see if you can improve anything'.
"It was definitely more in hope putting that up, but I thought this could be like my last hurrah."
While Madden, who is originally from Sydney's inner west, is well aware of Sydney's NRL clubs, he did have some knowledge of the Bears.
"I knew about the Bears because a couple of my mates up here, their fathers are real big fans of them. That's how I found out about them," he said.
Madden sat on the bench as the trial between Norths and the Sydney Roosters began.
While the Roosters had the lead by the time Madden was injected into the match in jumper 16, he was still intent on making an impact.
He ended up getting another stint late in the second half.
"I came off the bench 15 minutes into the first half in the front row and had one run there and made 10 odd tackles," he said.
"The front rowers that were in the system before me, they were busted at the end, they had played maybe 50 minutes, so I came on with 10 minutes in the second half left.
"In my mind I was thinking 'If we can stop them from scoring any more tries we've done good'. It was 24-8 when I came on and at the end it was 36-8, so we didn't concede much.
"When I walked off, I'd really enjoyed it and felt like I'd done my job. For a kid that's had to travel from Bathurst to North Sydney, so that's like a three-and-half hour drive, have one training session to get to know everyone then turn up on the day and play, I thought I had done my job pretty well.
"I didn't make any mistakes, I did my job, I helped the team out as much as I could and in my books that's a win-win."
While Madden said the football he had experienced in Group 10 Junior Rugby League prepared him well for the physicality of Saturday's game, the speed at which it was played was an eye-opener.
It showed him the value of not only being able to hit hard in defence, but using up tempo football to force errors and make big attacking gains.
"It's definitely a lot quicker, faster paced," he said.
"In country footy you've got to run hard up the middle, make metres, get a repeat set hopefully by forcing the ball in the in-goal.
"In Sydney, if you're faster than the other team, and forcing them to drop the ball, you're making metres on metres on metres."
While that was the last game the Bears academy side will play for the time being, the coaches will provide Madden with feedback and guidance.
Both the young Saints forward and the Bears hope to renew acquaintances later this year when selection trials for the next edition of the Harold Matthews Cup commence.
"They are going to give me feedback and help me out and when Harold Matts time comes again, they said they hope to see me back," Madden said.
"Right now, this season, Pat's 16s is my main focus and after that's over, that's when I'm going to ramp up and try to play more rep footy."
