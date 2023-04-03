AT the age of 13 many golfers would be taking on players of their own age in tournament play but Maiv Dorman has no trouble asserting herself against senior opponents.
Dorman took out the weekend's Women's Bathurst Golf Club Championships 10 strokes clear of her nearest rival to become what is believed to be the youngest ever winner of the tournament.
The talented junior finished with a score of 346 off the stick over her four rounds to finish ahead of Katrina Ferris (356) and Lousea Johnston (363) in the A grade race.
It was a dominant second weekend of play from Dorman after she went into the final two rounds trailing Ferris by two strokes.
Over the opening weekend Dorman hit rounds of 88 and 90 before returning over the weekend with improved efforts of 83 and 85 to run away with the title.
Dorman rated the win as her best achievement to date, and was proud of the way she was able to get her game back on track over the second weekend's play in tough conditions.
"On the first two days I didn't play too good but I came back," she said.
"In round three it was really foggy. We couldn't see anything. It was windy too and the greens were hard too.
"Everything was coming together for me, especially my chipping. I was able to rely on that a lot.
"My playing group were encouraging me and helping me the whole time."
Dorman came into the championships off the back of a 24th placing at the Peter O'Malley Masters where she hit rounds of 88 and 89.
"I've been practicing every week, and I just had the Jack Newton competition the week before," Dorman said.
"I've just been playing as many comps as I can."
Gabrielle Volk (378) and Cindy Perfect (381) rounded out the top five in the women's event.
Dorman also ended up in a share of the A grade nett victory alongside Denise Simpson (306) with Ferris (308) and Perfect (309) close behind.
The B grade scratch title went the way of Monique Hagerty (396) after she saw off a late fightback from Jodeen Jackson (400).
Jackson (296) picked up nett honours in B grade.
