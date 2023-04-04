Eglinton FC enjoys a rare derby to start their women's season

EGLINTON FC enjoyed a rare derby game to start their Bathurst District Football women's season on Saturday as the club got a chance to see the club's depth.
This season's first and second grade women's competition has been combined into a single grade until further into the season, when the teams will split based on where they sit on the ladder.
Because of the merger it allowed Eglinton's first and second grade teams the opportunity to take on one another at Police Paddock over the weekend.
As expected, the first grade side got the three points from the match, getting up 4-1, but not before the second grade squad forced them to level up their game.
Eglinton first and second grade coach Ian Crook said it was a great way to get the team's respective campaigns underway.
"It was played in very good spirits but was still very competitive," he said.
"It was good to watch. We had a number of third graders filling in, since the game was on a Saturday and we had a number of players unavailable, and the second grade ladies came out looking very competitive up until half-time.
"That was our goal: We wanted to get to half-time and still be in the match."
A Lara Samuel goal 15 minutes into the game was all that separated the two sides at half-time.
The second grade team missed an early opportunity in the new half and from that point on the first grade Eglinton squad showed their class to run out to a 3-0 lead courtesy of back-to-back goals from Naomi Chapman and Tayla Slattery.
Rebecca Howard managed to get a well earned goal for the second grade side but Slattery's second goal of the day, 14 minutes out from full-time, gave her side extra breathing room.
"A bit of fitness was the difference. The first graders have been training that little bit longer," Crook said.
"There was a bit of tiredness and then the first grade side had that bit of class that showed up."
Crook will coach Eglinton's three senior women's sides this year, and will receive coaching support from Poorsha McPhillamy (first grade) and Tamara Thompson (second grade), who are both out for the full 2023 season due to injury.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
