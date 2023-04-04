A DRUNKEN cruise around town with a mate hanging out the back of a ute tray has landed a man before the courts.
Karl Ron James Coleman, 31, of Bonner Street, Kelso, entered pleas of guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 22 to:
He will be sentenced in May.
Police attached to the Bathurst Highway Patrol saw a silver Great Wall utility driving along Boyd Street at 8.06pm on February 10, 2023, court documents said.
A man was sitting in the back of the vehicle's tray, without any type of restraint, filming the event before police tried to pull the driver - Coleman - over.
After continuing for a short distance, Coleman eventually stopped in a driveway on Bonnor Street.
As two officers approached the driver's side door, the man in the tray jumped out of the car and moved away from police.
The court heard a dishevelled Coleman got out of the car and spoke with police about his licence and how much he had to drink that night, which he said was only "a few".
He was asked a number of times to step away from the car but he didn't, only until he began to walk past one of his male passengers, who moved in front of the car and shoulder-barged an officer as they walked past.
One of the officers caught up to Coleman and placed him under arrest, who at the time had bloodshot eyes, droopy eyelids, was unsteady on his feet and sluggish.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station where officers did checks that showed Coleman's Provisional 1 licence was disqualified until September 7, 2025.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis ordered a full Sentencing Assessment Report to get an in depth look into Coleman's behaviour, habits and history, before he is sentenced for the charges.
"Make no mistake: this is something that's not just going to go away," Ms Ellis said.
Coleman will return to Bathurst Local Court on May 3 for sentence.
