WITH a US college career set to begin later this year Cameron Jackson knew that the 2023 Men's Bathurst Golf Club Championships might be his last opportunity to win his home tournament.
Despite that pressure Jackson, 18, didn't just come away with the victory but he did so in historic fashion.
Jackson shot a four under score of 280 to end up eight strokes clear of nearest challenger Stephen McDonald while Reece Hodson (292) was third.
Jackson shot rounds of 73 and 67 over the opening weekend and continued his dominance over the last two days with efforts of 71 and 69.
In the process he became just the second player in tournament history to win the event with a below par score.
"It feels amazing to hear that. I came into this putting a lot of pressure on myself. It was my last chance to win the club champs before going away to America in August," Jackson said.
"Winning this means a lot to me, growing up here. Club champs is always a big week. Just winning is great enough, but the score shows that the hard work I've been putting in has been paying off.
"I was a bit nervous yesterday. Obviously I wanted to capitalise but I had a great conversation with my psychologist who said a few things that really helped me today.
"I thought I was disciplined with my mental approach and that's what got me through in the end."
Jackson's excellent four under par second round took him to a five strove lead over McDonald at the halfway mark of the tournament.
He was feeling the pressure after driver dramas and an opening hole bogey but remained composed, particularly over the back nine.
"Earlier in the round I cracked the face of my driver. It was a bit wayward at the start and I was thinking that I might be able to swap it out for something," Jackson said.
"My game felt pretty strong coming into this though and that I had a lot of momentum, but my short game was really strong through this and something I could rely upon.
"After the first five holes I was only a couple of shots in front, and I could feel that pressure. I started playing well from hole 10, and I really wanted to make a statement."
Jackson has been enjoying receiving words of wisdom and jovial comments from a Bathurst golfing legend ahead of his 2023-24 campaign with Georgia State University.
"I knew I at least wouldn't have a chance to play this for the next few years so it meant a lot to me, and I'm close to Gavin Coles, who is from here and has played in the PGA," he said.
"We have a bit of banter about what he's done and what he's achieved already. It's very motivating know that he's come from the same place as me."
Michael Stanford (295) and Ryan Sparke (305) rounded out the A grade top five.
Graham Thorne staged a momentous comeback over the final two rounds of the tournament to make up a 12 stroke deficit and win B grade honours.
His score of 331 put him two clear of halfway leader Fred Hennessey and halfway leader Josh Toole.
